Your Legal Rights

Family Law 101: The View from 30,000 feet

Published June 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM PDT

A survey course covering California Family Law.

Ok, so it didn’t work out. You and your spouse are going to part company. Tonight, we offer a systematic look at the legal process about to begin.

Tonight, we give you family law from 30,000 ft.

YLR hosts Jeff Hayden and Josh Borger are joined by Certified Family Law Specialists, Gretchen Boger And Mitchell Ehrlich, each Certified by the Board of Legal Specialization of the State Bar of California and both appearing courtesy of Lonich Patton Ehrlich Policastri in San Jose.

Questions for Jeff, Josh and their guests, please call (415) 841-4134 or (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal RightsJeff HaydenJosh Borgerfamily lawMitchell EhrlichGretchen Boger
Jeff Hayden
