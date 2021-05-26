© 2021
80th-logo-evolution-header-black_1600.png
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your-Legal-Rights-Temp_1.png
Your Legal Rights

Landlord Tenant

Published May 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM PDT

Certain pandemic-related protections, including a moratorium on evictions, are winding down. Governor Newsom's proposed budget includes aid to landlords including full payment of past due rent. What other changes are in store?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined tonight by three esteemed landlord-tenant attorneys, Jessica Chylik and Sal Timpano, both of San Francisco, and David Finkelstein of San Mateo.

Certain pandemic-related protections, including a moratorium on evictions, are winding down. Governor Newsom's proposed budget includes aid to landlords including full payment of past due rent. What other changes are in store?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined tonight by three esteemed landlord-tenant attorneys, Jessica Chylik and Sal Timpano, both of San Francisco, and David Finkelstein of San Mateo.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags

Your Legal RightsLandlord TenantJessica ChylikDavid FinkelsteinSal TimpanoJeff Hayden