The United States Supreme Court: What Just Happened? What’s Coming?

Two years ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, threw out New York’s Concealed Weapon Law – a law much like California’s – as violative of the Second Amendment, and threw out former President Biden’s student debt relief program.

We asked our experts: what’s next?

Last year, the court granted presidential immunities once-thought unthinkable, held that the first amendment prohibits the Colorado Public-Accommodation Law from forcing a website designer to design a website for a same-sex wedding, stating it was against her religious beliefs, and found the Constitution's elections clause does not vest exclusive and independent authority in state legislatures to set the rules regarding federal elections..

Again, we asked our experts: what’s next?

Needless to say, plenty to talk about the last few years

This year is also replete with activisim, politics, and a few surprises.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by celebrated trial lawyer, Jim Brosnahan, to discuss this year's Supreme Court cases.

