Immigration Nightmare: Part Two

Just over a year ago, we dared ask such questions as "What is it going to take before Congress will take up fair and just immigration reform." Since that time, it seems the situation has worsened.

We asked: "When someone shows up at the border, claiming asylum, does the system give him or her the benefit of the doubt? If not, why not?" Again, is there a change? For the better?

Tonight, we again ask: Isn't the fight for immigrant and refuge rights a forgotten part of the fight for racial justice?

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, David Bigeleisen, are joined by Professor Bill Hing, author of Humanizing Immigration: How to Transform Our Racist and Unjust System.

