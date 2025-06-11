© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
Immigration Nightmare: Part Two

By Jeff Hayden
Published June 11, 2025 at 1:39 PM PDT

Just over a year ago, we dared ask such questions as "What is it going to take before Congress will take up fair and just immigration reform." Since that time, it seems the situation has worsened.

We asked: "When someone shows up at the border, claiming asylum, does the system give him or her the benefit of the doubt? If not, why not?" Again, is there a change? For the better?

Tonight, we again ask: Isn't the fight for immigrant and refuge rights a forgotten part of the fight for racial justice?

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, David Bigeleisen, are joined by Professor Bill Hing, author of Humanizing Immigration: How to Transform Our Racist and Unjust System.

Questions for Jeff, David and their guest? Please call (866) 798-8255.

