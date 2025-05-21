Our Relationship with Animals: a Chat about Ethics

There is a growing movement that contends that animals themselves may have legal rights.

Tonight, our panel of outstanding guests will help us illuminate our relationship with animals, whether our pets, animals raised for food or those wild animals in our environment.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by tonight’s co-host, Dean Johnson, and Pets In Need Chief Executive Officer Laura Toller Gardner, Veterinary Specialist in Animal Welfare Dr. Barry Kipperman, and Brent Turner, The Real Activist.

