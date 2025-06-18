© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Does the phrase "Democratic Republic" still apply to the United States? Is California a Valued Member, or a Vanquished Territory?

By Jeff Hayden
Published June 18, 2025 at 1:49 PM PDT

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is working tonight with panel of hosts who will discuss elections, current events, and the relationship between California and the federal government.

Former California State Controller, Betty Yee, well-versed on Government Accountability and an expert on the budget, will join us to discuss some of the legal issues relating to budget and finance such as constraints with borrowing to balance the budget and CA withholding payroll taxes from the federal government, and comment on such events as the detention of a United States Senator and a New York City mayoral candidate by immigration officials.

Join us may be a very provocative conversation.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Corrected: June 18, 2025 at 3:42 PM PDT
Tags
Your Legal Rights Law & JusticeElections
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden