Does the phrase "Democratic Republic" still apply to the United States? Is California a Valued Member, or a Vanquished Territory?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is working tonight with panel of hosts who will discuss elections, current events, and the relationship between California and the federal government.

Former California State Controller, Betty Yee, well-versed on Government Accountability and an expert on the budget, will join us to discuss some of the legal issues relating to budget and finance such as constraints with borrowing to balance the budget and CA withholding payroll taxes from the federal government, and comment on such events as the detention of a United States Senator and a New York City mayoral candidate by immigration officials.

Join us may be a very provocative conversation.

