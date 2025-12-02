'The Rise of Germany’s New Right' explores rising nationalist politics

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing ' The Rise of Germany’s New Right , a Frontline documentary exploring how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.

For the first time since World War II, support for nationalist, anti-immigration policies has surged across Europe and the US.

In his new documentary, award-winning filmmaker Evan Williams investigates the ascent of these extremist leaders and the country’s far-right Alternative for Deutschland party, exposing the complex web of disinformation, economic anxiety, nationalism, and foreign influence from both Russia and the US driving this alarming trend.

How will this dangerous surge in support for far-right leaders impact the global political order?

Guest:

Evan Williams , award-winning journalist and director/producer of 'The Rise of Germany's New Right'

Resource: