Your Call

'The Rise of Germany’s New Right' explores rising nationalist politics

By Sunni Khalid,
Nina Kissinger
Published December 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing 'The Rise of Germany’s New Right, a Frontline documentary exploring how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.

For the first time since World War II, support for nationalist, anti-immigration policies has surged across Europe and the US.

In his new documentary, award-winning filmmaker Evan Williams investigates the ascent of these extremist leaders and the country’s far-right Alternative for Deutschland party, exposing the complex web of disinformation, economic anxiety, nationalism, and foreign influence from both Russia and the US driving this alarming trend.

How will this dangerous surge in support for far-right leaders impact the global political order?

Guest:

Evan Williams, award-winning journalist and director/producer of 'The Rise of Germany's New Right'

Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
