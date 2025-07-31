What will it take to end the starvation, death & destruction in Gaza?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what it will take to end the starvation, killings, and destruction in Gaza.

More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed and 143,000 have been injured in Gaza since the US-backed Israeli invasion began in October 2023.

Roughly a third of the 2.1 million people in Gaza have gone multiple days without food and more than 70,000 cases of children under five and 17,000 cases of pregnant and breastfeeding women are facing acute malnutrition across the Gaza Strip, often unable to access medical care, a UN-backed organization that tracks food security. More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed trying to access food, most near air distribution sites run by the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation since May.

Last night, the US Senate voted down Senator Bernie Sanders' resolution to ban arms sales to Israel. The vote was 70 to 27. All of the yay votes came from Democrats, including Senators Tammy Baldwin, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Raphael Warnock.

How are leading aid groups and advocates responding?

Guests:

Avril Benoît , CEO of Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières in the United States

Leslie Archambeault , managing director of Humanitarian Policy for Save the Children

Afeef Nessouli , journalist and host of "__ With Afeef Nessouli"

