KALW Almanac - Friday August 1, 2025

Today is Friday, the 1st of August of 2025,

August 1 is the 213th day of the year

152 days remain until the end of the year

and 52 days until Autumnal Equinox

Sunrise at 6:13:52 am

and sunset will be at 8:17:29 pm

We will have 14 hours and 3 minutes of daylight today

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.8°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:40 pm.

The first high tide was at 5:37 am at 3.66 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:28 am at 2.67 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 5:02 pm at 5.62 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:37 AM at 1.23 feet

The Moon is exactly 50.0% visible

We have the First Quarter Moon

Next phase will be a Full Moon in 8 days next Saturday, a week from tomorrow, the 9th of August of 2025 at 12:55 am

August 1? is a 1988 Indian Malayalam language action thriller spy film, loosely based on the 1971 British novel The Day of the Jackal, by Frederick Forsyth which had inspired a film of the same name.

Today is....

Braham Pie Day

Homemade Pie Day

International Albariño Day

International Beer Day

International Childfree Day

National Girlfriends Day

National Minority Donor Awareness Day

National Raspberry Cream Pie Day

National Spritz Day

Planner Day

Play Ball Day

Respect for Parents Day

Rounds Resounding Day

Scout Scarf Day

Spider-Man Day

Woman Astronomers Day

World Lung Cancer Day

World Wide Web Day

Yorkshire Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day (Lebanon)

Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Liberation Army (People's Republic of China)

Azerbaijani Language and Alphabet Day (Azerbaijan)

Emancipation Day in Barbados, Bermuda, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago

Minden Day (United Kingdom)

National Day, celebrates the independence of Benin from France in 1960.

Official Birthday and Coronation Day of the King of Tonga (Tonga)

Parents' Day (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Statehood Day (Colorado)

Swiss National Day, commemorates Switzerland becoming a single unit in 1291.

Lammas

Also known as Feast of First Fruits, Gule of August,

Lunasa

Also known as Bilberry Sunday, Crom Dubh Sunday, Garland Sunday, and Mountain Sunday

celebrated by Gaels, Ireland, Scotland, England, Scotland

Imbolc in the southern hemisphere

Pachamama Raymi (Quechuan in Ecuador and Peru)

Victory Day (Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam)

World Scout Scarf Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share cake and ice cream with....

1779 – Francis Scott Key, American lawyer, author, and poet (died 1843)

1819 – Herman Melville, American novelist, short story writer, and poet (died 1891)

1843 – Robert Todd Lincoln, American lawyer and politician, 35th United States Secretary of War (died 1926)

1931 – Ramblin' Jack Elliott, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1932 – Meir Kahane, American-Israeli rabbi and activist, founded the Jewish Defense League (died 1990)

1933 – Dom DeLuise, American actor, singer, director, and producer (died 2009)

1936 – Yves Saint Laurent, Algerian-French fashion designer, co-founded Yves Saint Laurent (died 2008)

1941 – Ron Brown, American captain and politician, 30th United States Secretary of Commerce (died 1996)

1942 – Jerry Garcia, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1995)

1949 – Jim Carroll, American poet, author, and musician (died 2009)

1953 – Robert Cray, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Chuck D, American rapper and songwriter

1963 – Coolio, American rapper, producer, and actor (died 2022)

1978 – Dhani Harrison, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1989 – Madison Bumgarner, American baseball player

....and on this day in history....

1774 – British scientist Joseph Priestley discovers oxygen gas, corroborating the prior discovery of this element by German-Swedish chemist Carl Wilhelm Scheele.

1800 – The Acts of Union 1800 are passed which merge the Kingdom of Great Britain and the Kingdom of Ireland into the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

1834 – Slavery is abolished in the British Empire as the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 comes into force, although it remains legal in the possessions of the East India Company until the passage of the Indian Slavery Act, 1843.

1876 – Colorado is admitted as the 38th U.S. state.

1893 – Henry Perky patents shredded wheat.

1907 – The start of the first Scout camp on Brownsea Island, the origin of the worldwide Scouting movement.

1911 – Harriet Quimby takes her pilot's test and becomes the first U.S. woman to earn an Aero Club of America aviator's certificate.

1915 – Patrick Pearse gives his famous speech "Ireland unfree shall never be at peace" at O'Donovan Rossa's funeral in Dublin.

1950 – Guam is organized as an unincorporated territory of the United States as the President Harry S. Truman signs the Guam Organic Act.

1957 – The United States and Canada form the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

1960 – Dahomey (later renamed Benin) declares independence from France.

1960 – Islamabad is declared the federal capital of the Government of Pakistan.

1961 – U.S. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara orders the creation of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the nation's first centralized military espionage organization.

1964 – The former Belgian Congo is renamed the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

1965 – Frank Herbert's novel, Dune was published for the first time. It was named as the world's best-selling science fiction novel in 2003.

1971 – The Concert for Bangladesh, organized by former Beatle George Harrison, is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

1980 – Vigdís Finn-boga-dóttir is elected President of Iceland and becomes the world's first democratically elected female head of state.

1981 – MTV begins broadcasting in the United States and airs its first video, "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles.

1984 – Commercial peat-cutters discover the preserved bog body of a man, called Lindow Man, at Lindow Moss, Cheshire, England.

2008 – The Beijing–Tianjin Intercity Railway begins operation as the fastest commuter rail system in the world.

2023 – Former US President Donald Trump is indicted for his role in the January 6 United States Capitol attack, his third indictment in 2023.

