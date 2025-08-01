© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Gaza: Journalists Under Fire

By Malihe Razazan
Published August 1, 2025 at 8:51 AM PDT
Brave New Films

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the new documentary, Gaza: Journalists Under Fire, which exposes Israel’s crimes against journalism and humanity through the lives and deaths of three Palestinian journalists: Belal Jadallah, Heba Al-Abadla, and Ismail al-Ghoul.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Israel has killed more than 200 Palestinian journalists in Gaza making it the deadliest conflict for media workers ever recorded.

Guest:

Robert Greenwald, award-winning feature film and documentary filmmaker, and founder and president of Brave New Films

Resources:

The Guardian: Gaza is starving. So are its journalists

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
