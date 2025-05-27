Biden's aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis, testing & treatment

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Former President Biden’s advanced prostate cancer diagnosis.

Since announcing his illness, President Biden has been met with widespread speculation and unfounded claims despite the fact that he was following standard screening guidelines during his presidency, which advise PSA screening to be stopped for men over the age of 70 (Biden is currently 82).

According to the American Cancer Society , about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. According to the CDC, 97 percent of prostate cancer patients survive for five or more years after they are diagnosed, but for the eight percent that are diagnosed at a late stage , the five-year survival rate plummets to just 36.2 percent.

Biden's diagnosis comes as the Trump administration has cut cancer research by 31 percent in the first three months of the year, according to a recent Senate report.

Guests:

Dr. Marc Garnick , renowned expert in medical oncology and urologic cancer at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Editor-in-Chief of the HMS Report on Prostate Diseases

Dr. Benjamin Mazer , board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologist, Assistant Professor of Pathology at Johns Hopkins University, freelance medical journalist

Resources:

