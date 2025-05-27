Heat wave forecast for the Bay Area, Central Coast

California is bracing for its first major heat wave of the year. Forecasters predict temperatures will ramp up by Friday and bring elevated heat and fire risk.

The National Weather Service said temperatures around interior Bay Area and Central Coast areas will warm up by 10 to 20 degrees above average by the end of the week.

Inland communities, including Fairfield and Stockton, will be under an extreme heat watch from Friday morning through Saturday evening. Forecasters said temperatures ranging from 99 to 109 degrees are possible.

There will be a moderate risk for heat-related illness for people susceptible to heat, and dry conditions will bring increased grass fire risk on the weekend.

The weather agency warned the public to never leave a child, disabled person, or pet locked in a car.