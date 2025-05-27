© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The San Francisco District Attorney and public defender's offices to be spared from budget cuts

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 27, 2025 at 2:03 PM PDT
San Francisco City Hall
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco City Hall

San Francisco’s District Attorney’s office and the Office of the Public Defender will reportedly avoid Mayor Daniel Lurie’s budget axe.

The San Francisco Standard reports Lurie will protect the city's public safety sector while making cuts elsewhere to close the city’s 782 million dollar budget deficit.

Also according to the Standard, funding for the San Francisco Police Department, San Francisco Fire Department, sheriffs and 911 dispatchers will also be spared in Lurie’s fiscal plan.

The departments which could bear the brunt of proposed budget cuts are MUNI, street cleaning and Fleet Week disaster planning.

Lurie is expected to formally submit his budget to the Board of Supervisors on Sunday.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
