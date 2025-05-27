The San Francisco District Attorney and public defender's offices to be spared from budget cuts

San Francisco’s District Attorney’s office and the Office of the Public Defender will reportedly avoid Mayor Daniel Lurie’s budget axe.

The San Francisco Standard reports Lurie will protect the city's public safety sector while making cuts elsewhere to close the city’s 782 million dollar budget deficit.

Also according to the Standard, funding for the San Francisco Police Department, San Francisco Fire Department, sheriffs and 911 dispatchers will also be spared in Lurie’s fiscal plan.

The departments which could bear the brunt of proposed budget cuts are MUNI, street cleaning and Fleet Week disaster planning.

Lurie is expected to formally submit his budget to the Board of Supervisors on Sunday.