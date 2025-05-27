San Francisco Environment Department wants feedback on its Climate Action Plan

San Francisco wants to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

Currently, transportation in private vehicles is San Francisco’s largest source of pollution. The department wants to increase access to public transportation, walking, and biking to reduce transportation-related emissions.

Buildings are the city’s second largest source of pollution. To meet its net-zero goals, the department says the city will need to eliminate fossil fuels in new construction and in existing buildings.

According to data from the city, it’s currently meeting most of its goals from the 2021 Climate Action Pla n. That includes going fully electric and reducing food waste. However, it’s still not on track to meet its housing goals. The city is supposed to build at least 5,000 new housing units a year. Last year, it only built about 1,200 .