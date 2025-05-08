Democracy Forward files 60 lawsuits against the Trump administration

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Trump administration's power grabs and Project 2025.

In the months leading up to last year’s presidential election, Democracy Forward issued The People’s Guide to Project 2025, calling it one of the most profound threats to the people. They warned that those behind Project 2025 were preparing to go to incredible lengths to create a country only for some, not for all. They knew what would happen if Donald Trump won the election and they were prepared.

Democracy Forward has filed 60 legal actions and launched 82 investigations under the current Trump administration. So far, they've stopped the federal freeze on infrastructure funds, blocked ICE from entering houses of worship, persuaded all nine members of the Supreme Court to say people cannot be removed from this country without due process, and won a temporary restraining order blocking the decimation of an agency that funds libraries across the country.

They say they're just getting started.

Guest:

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward