The 22nd annual International Ocean Film Festival kicks off in SF

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss two documentaries featured at this year’s International Ocean Film Festival, which runs from April 11-13 in San Francisco, followed by an online program from April 14 - 22.

Salmon Run explores the Bay Area's salmon fishery and the people who work hard to sustain it. Saving Seagrass documents the importance of seagrass by bringing us to the underwater nursery in the estuaries of Mobile Bay, Alabama.

Guests:

Pieter Kruit, producer and director of Salmon Run

Robert Boyd, filmmaker, editor, narrator, and director of Saving Seagrass

Resources: