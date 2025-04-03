Success stories: Conquering food addictions and regaining health
On this edition of Your Call, we continue our health series by speaking with three people who overcame their food addictions.
Over the last 50 years, the food environment has drastically changed, leading to an increase in loss of control eating, obesity, and diet related disease, according to the American Psychiatric Association. What are signs and causes of food addiction? And what are the most effective ways to recover and regain your health?
Guests:
Evon Dennis, holistic radical transformation coach, confidence mentor, and whole body wellness practitioner
Chuck Carroll, host of The Exam Room Podcast from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine
Adam Sud, founder of Plant Based for Positive Change
Resources:
Evon Dennis's story in Forks Over Knives: Conquering Addiction to Processed Foods on a Plant-Based Diet
Chuck Carroll's 265-Pound Weight Loss Story from The Exam Room Podcast
Adam Sud's food and drug addiction recovery story from The Plantstrong Podcast
Healthline: How to Overcome Food Addiction
The New York Times: Are Ultraprocessed Foods Addictive?
American Psychiatric Association: Food Addiction — A New Substance Use Disorder