Success stories: Conquering food addictions and regaining health

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our health series by speaking with three people who overcame their food addictions.

Over the last 50 years, the food environment has drastically changed, leading to an increase in loss of control eating, obesity, and diet related disease, according to the American Psychiatric Association. What are signs and causes of food addiction? And what are the most effective ways to recover and regain your health?

Guests:

Evon Dennis, holistic radical transformation coach, confidence mentor, and whole body wellness practitioner

Chuck Carroll, host of The Exam Room Podcast from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

Adam Sud, founder of Plant Based for Positive Change

Resources:

Evon Dennis's story in Forks Over Knives: Conquering Addiction to Processed Foods on a Plant-Based Diet

Chuck Carroll's 265-Pound Weight Loss Story from The Exam Room Podcast

Adam Sud's food and drug addiction recovery story from The Plantstrong Podcast

Healthline: How to Overcome Food Addiction

The New York Times: Are Ultraprocessed Foods Addictive?

American Psychiatric Association: Food Addiction — A New Substance Use Disorder