Immigration raids and sanctuary cities: Today and the next four years

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about the Trump administration’s immigration raids that have started taking place across the country...or have they? How can we tell fact from fiction, and rumor from reality? We’ll speak with a local immigrant organizer to find out how bay area residents are navigating this scary time, and get a historian's perspective on whether sanctuary cities will be able to defend communities against the federal government.

Gabriela Galicia, Executive Director of the Street Level Health Project

Benjamin Gonzalez O'Brien, Associate Professor of Political Science at San Diego State University and author of Sanctuary Cities: The Politics of Refuge.

