Trump 2.0--What to expect on Energy, Climate, and Foreign Affairs

On this edition of Your Call’s Media roundtable, we’ll discuss media coverage of Trump’s executive actions, and his orders to increase oil and gas drilling and rolling back climate policies. We’ll also discuss a ProPublica investigation about Biden's Israel/Gaza policy. Over the past year, reports have documented physical and sexual abuse in Israeli prisons, using Palestinians as human shields and razing residential buildings and hospitals.

Guests:

Antonia Juhasz , environmental justice author, analyst, and investigative journalist.

Brett Murphy , Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter on ProPublica’s national desk, covering government, companies and power.

Resources:

Propublica: A Year of Empty Threats and a “Smokescreen” Policy: How the State Department Let Israel Get Away With Horrors in Gaza

Time: Fossil Fuel Billionaires Boost Wealth by $3 Billion After Trump’s Inauguration