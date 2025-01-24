© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Trump 2.0--What to expect on Energy, Climate, and Foreign Affairs

By Angie Coiro,
Andrew Stelzer
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:33 AM PST
Industrial. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
Industrial. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

On this edition of Your Call’s Media roundtable, we’ll discuss media coverage of Trump’s executive actions, and his orders to increase oil and gas drilling and rolling back climate policies. We’ll also discuss a ProPublica investigation about Biden's Israel/Gaza policy. Over the past year, reports have documented physical and sexual abuse in Israeli prisons, using Palestinians as human shields and razing residential buildings and hospitals.

Guests:

Antonia Juhasz, environmental justice author, analyst, and investigative journalist.

Brett Murphy, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter on ProPublica’s national desk, covering government, companies and power.

Resources:

Propublica: A Year of Empty Threats and a “Smokescreen” Policy: How the State Department Let Israel Get Away With Horrors in Gaza

Time: Fossil Fuel Billionaires Boost Wealth by $3 Billion After Trump’s Inauguration

Rolling Stone: The Trump Resistance Inside Washington’s National Cathedral

Your Call
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
See stories by Angie Coiro
Andrew Stelzer