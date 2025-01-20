© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The geopolitical significance of Greenland

By Malihe Razazan
Published January 20, 2025 at 9:34 AM PST
The town of Tasiilaq, seen here, is situated on the southeastern coast of Greenland. Credit: Public Domain, CC0
The town of Tasiilaq, seen here, is situated on the southeastern coast of Greenland. Credit: Public Domain, CC0

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the US imperial ambitions in Greenland.

In his latest article In These Times, journalist Adam Federman writes that in recent years, both Democratic and Republican administrations have cast Greenland as central to U.S. security in the Arctic and squarely within America’s sphere of influence.

"Trump’s pick to serve as ambassador to Denmark, Ken Howery, cofounded PayPal alongside right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel. Thiel, in turn, has both donated to the Praxis project and is a key figure in the so-called Network State movement: online communities that seek to build a physical city or, in theory, a nation state outside of traditional modes of governance. All of which suggests that, with Trump’s return to the White House, the crowd seeking to bring ideas of privatized governance to fruition is amassing real political power."

Guest:

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations, and author of "Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray"

Resources:

In These Times: Trump's Greenland Problem

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan