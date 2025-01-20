The geopolitical significance of Greenland

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the US imperial ambitions in Greenland.

In his latest article In These Times, journalist Adam Federman writes that in recent years, both Democratic and Republican administrations have cast Greenland as central to U.S. security in the Arctic and squarely within America’s sphere of influence.

"Trump’s pick to serve as ambassador to Denmark, Ken Howery, cofounded PayPal alongside right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel. Thiel, in turn, has both donated to the Praxis project and is a key figure in the so-called Network State movement: online communities that seek to build a physical city or, in theory, a nation state outside of traditional modes of governance. All of which suggests that, with Trump’s return to the White House, the crowd seeking to bring ideas of privatized governance to fruition is amassing real political power."

Guest:

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations, and author of "Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray"

Resources:

In These Times: Trump's Greenland Problem