Over 75M Americans voted for the most sexist campaign in US history

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing why over 75 million Americans voted to send Donald Trump back to the White House after he ran the most sexist campaign in US history.

At his rallies, he goaded the audience into calling former speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi a b— and encouraged an audience member who suggested Kamala Harris worked as a prostitute. He reposted a post on Truth Social implying that Harris traded sexual favors to spur her political rise.

Trump has also been accused of sexual misconduct by about two dozen women. In May 2023, a jury ordered Trump to pay advice columnist E. Jean Carroll $5 million after he was found liable for sexually abusing her. A jury awarded her another $83 million after saying he damaged her reputation by calling her a liar for accusing him of sexual assault.

"The sad truth is that anti-feminist backlash helped propel Trump to victory," writes journalist Malaika Jabali.

Malaika Jabali, journalist and author of "It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism: Why It’s Time to Break Up and How to Move On"

Leslie Salzinger, associate professor and chair of Gender and Women’s Studies at UC Berkeley, and author of "Genders in Production: Making Workers in Mexico’s Global Factories"

