Alameda County Fair opens its 113th year

KALW | By Erin Bump
Published June 18, 2025 at 1:59 PM PDT
If you’ve been to the Alameda County Fair, you know it has carnival rides and funnel cakes. There are movies on the lawn, concerts, and drone shows.

But the oldest fair in Northern California also has a slew of new activities. It kicks off its second weekend today (Wednesday) at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

For the first time, animal lovers can take camel rides. Adventurers can soar over the fairgrounds in tethered hot air balloons. And spectators can watch acrobats perform flying trapeze shows.

The fair runs Wednesdays through Sundays until July 6.
