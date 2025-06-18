What do you want to hear on Your Call?

On this edition of Your Call, we're opening the lines to find out what you want to hear on the show during these unprecedented times.

Public media is under attack, misinformation is rampant, and the Trump administration is detaining and deporting immigrants without giving them due process, dismantling government agencies, firing workers, and ending grants affecting everything from environmental justice to public health research.

How do you want us to cover what's happening in California, Washington DC, and beyond? Call 866.798.8255 or email yourcall@kalw.org with your show and guest ideas.

