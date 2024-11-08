Media coverage of the election & Trump's war on the press

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’re discussing coverage of the election, Donald Trump's victory, and Kamala Harris's loss.

Over 73 million Americans have elected a convicted criminal who tried to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump has vowed to be a dictator on day one, and has called the press fake news and the enemy of the people. How far will he go and how should the press cover his second term?

Guests:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer-Prize winning investigative reporter, co-founder of DCReport.org, Professor of Practice at the Rochester Institute of Technology, and author of many books, including "It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America"

Chris McGreal, writer for the Guardian US, and author of "American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts"

Alex Shephard, senior editor at The New Republic

Resources:

The Guardian: Post-election in Saginaw, Michigan, the swing county in the swing state that swung right