If Trump wins, it’s game over for the climate at the federal level

On this edition of Your Call, climate journalist Geoff Dembicki discusses what's at stake in the upcoming election.

If Donald Trump goes back to the White House, it’s game over for the climate at the federal level. Climate scientists say we must act by 2030.

We also discuss his latest piece, Inside the Anti-Climate Culture War Led by Jordan Peterson and Project 2025.

Guest:

Geoff Dembicki, investigative climate journalist with DeSmog, and author of "The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change"

Resources:

DeSmog: Inside the Anti-Climate Culture War Led by Jordan Peterson and Project 2025

The Guardian: If Trump wins the election, it will doom our efforts to slow climate disaster