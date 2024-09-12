© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

If Trump wins, it’s game over for the climate at the federal level

By Rose Aguilar
Published September 12, 2024 at 8:07 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, climate journalist Geoff Dembicki discusses what's at stake in the upcoming election.

If Donald Trump goes back to the White House, it’s game over for the climate at the federal level. Climate scientists say we must act by 2030.

We also discuss his latest piece, Inside the Anti-Climate Culture War Led by Jordan Peterson and Project 2025.

Guest:

Geoff Dembickiinvestigative climate journalist with DeSmog, and author of "The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change"

https://www.kalw.org/show/your-call/2023-07-25/inside-the-far-right-conspiracy-to-cover-up-climate-change

Resources:

DeSmog: Inside the Anti-Climate Culture War Led by Jordan Peterson and Project 2025

The Guardian: If Trump wins the election, it will doom our efforts to slow climate disaster

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
