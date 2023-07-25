On this edition of Your Call, investigative climate journalist Geoff Dembicki is back to discuss his book, The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen record breaking heatwaves around the globe. Phoenix, Arizona became the first major US city to record 23 consecutive days of high temperatures reaching 110 degrees or greater and 13 consecutive days of nighttime lows of 90 degrees or greater.

Major media news coverage has largely ignored how Republicans and big oil companies have sabotaged action on the climate crisis for years. A year-long Democratic-led 2022 congressional investigation revealed how big oil companies have misled the public about climate change for decades with a widespread greenwashing campaign.

The West’s five largest oil companies raked in combined profits of nearly $200 billion last year, according to CNBC.

Geoff Dembicki, investigative climate journalist, contributor to the Tyee and VICE, and author of several books, including The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change

