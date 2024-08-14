© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Secret videos provide inside look into MAGA loyalist training efforts

By Rose Aguilar
Published August 14, 2024 at 9:01 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we’re continuing our series on Project 2025 by discussing secret training videos made for 20,000 MAGA loyalists.

ProPublica and Documented obtained more than 14 hours of never-before-published videos from the Presidential Administration Academy, which is training the next conservative administration’s political appointees “to be ready on day one."

In the videos, prominent conservatives, many of whom were connected to the previous Trump administration or campaign, espouse climate denialism and anti-trans sentiments. They also advise trainees to scrub their social media, eschew mainstream news outlets like the New York Times in favor of conservative ones, and avoid creating a paper trail of sensitive information.

Guest:

Andy Kroll, ProPublica reporter

Resources:

ProPublica: Inside Project 2025’s Secret Training Videos

ProPublica: 14 Hours of Never-Before-Published Videos From Project 2025’s Presidential Administration Academy

The New York Times: Heritage Foundation Makes Plans to Staff Next G.O.P. Administration

The New York Times: A Questionnaire for Applicants to the Next Conservative White House

Your Call Project 20252024 Elections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
