Secret videos provide inside look into MAGA loyalist training efforts

On this edition of Your Call, we’re continuing our series on Project 2025 by discussing secret training videos made for 20,000 MAGA loyalists.

ProPublica and Documented obtained more than 14 hours of never-before-published videos from the Presidential Administration Academy, which is training the next conservative administration’s political appointees “to be ready on day one."

In the videos, prominent conservatives, many of whom were connected to the previous Trump administration or campaign, espouse climate denialism and anti-trans sentiments. They also advise trainees to scrub their social media, eschew mainstream news outlets like the New York Times in favor of conservative ones, and avoid creating a paper trail of sensitive information.

Andy Kroll, ProPublica reporter

