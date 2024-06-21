Palestinian journalists risk their lives to document the war in Gaza

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, Palestinian journalist Mohammed Mhawish discusses the plight of journalists in Gaza. At least 108 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed by Israeli strikes, making it the deadliest period for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) began gathering data in 1992.

The CPJ is also investigating reports that more than 50 media offices in Gaza were damaged, leaving many journalists with no safe place to do their jobs, as they also contend with extensive power and communications outages, food and water shortages, and are forced to flee with their families.

Guest:

Mohammed R. Mhawish, award-winning journalist, writer, and researcher from Gaza city

Resources:

