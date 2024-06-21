© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Palestinian journalists risk their lives to document the war in Gaza

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 21, 2024 at 9:31 AM PDT
Palestinians inspect the ruins of Aklouk Tower destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 8, 2023.
Palestinians inspect the ruins of Aklouk Tower destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 8, 2023.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, Palestinian journalist Mohammed Mhawish discusses the plight of journalists in Gaza. At least 108 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed by Israeli strikes, making it the deadliest period for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) began gathering data in 1992.

The CPJ is also investigating reports that more than 50 media offices in Gaza were damaged, leaving many journalists with no safe place to do their jobs, as they also contend with extensive power and communications outages, food and water shortages, and are forced to flee with their families.

Guest:

Mohammed R. Mhawish, award-winning journalist, writer, and researcher from Gaza city

Resources:

+972: We’ve shown Gaza’s suffering for over 200 days. Don’t look away now

+972: A Gaza journalist’s agonizing search for safety

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
