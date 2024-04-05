Israel's six-month assault on Gaza kills over 33,000 Palestinians

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss media of the deteriorating humanitarian crisis Gaza. Since the Hamas attacks on October 7, Israel's bombardment of Gaza has killed over 33,000 Palestinians, including over 14,000 children.

Nearly 84 percent of Gaza's health facility buildings have been destroyed or damaged and those remaining lack access to medicines, ambulances, basic lifesaving treatments, and electricity, according to the Gaza Strip Interim Damage Assessment reported published by the World Bank and the United Nations.

The education system has completely collapsed, with all children out of school and most schools being used as shelter for internally displaced people. An estimated 17,000 children have been separated from their families. Israel's invasion has also destroyed or damaged around 62 percent of Gaza's homes and apartments, leaving more than one million people with no safe place to return to.

Guests:

Michael Sappir, co-host of Parallelwelt Palästina, the first German-language political podcast about Palestine

Samer Badawi, journalist and contributor to The Progressive Magazine and +972

