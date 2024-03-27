© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call
Your Call

The anti-abortion groups & funders behind the case to ban mifepristone

By Rose Aguilar,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published March 27, 2024 at 8:49 AM PDT
Mifepristone, along with misoprostol, are the two medicines used in medical abortion. The pills are prescribed and taken at home.
Robin Marty
/
Robin Marty Flickr
Mifepristone, along with misoprostol, are the two medicines used in medical abortion. The pills are prescribed and taken at home.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the far-right groups and funders behind the Supreme Court case challenging the FDA's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. The plaintiffs are a group of anti-abortion doctors who do not prescribe mifepristone.

Researcher Ansev Demirhan says the case is backed by many of the same players who were instrumental in overturning Roe. They include Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America's research arm, the Charlotte Lozier Institute, which produced misleading studies on the effects of medication abortion, and The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is classified as an "anti-LGBTQ hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center. They have financial ties to the Federalist Society's Leonard Leo and the oil mogul Charles Koch.

How are abortion advocates fighting back against far-right actors seeking to ban abortion and the abortion pill?

Guests:

Ansev Demirhan, senior researcher at True North Research

Krystale E. Littlejohn, co-editor of "Fighting Mad: Resisting the End of Roe v. Wade," and associate professor at the University of Oregon

Rickie Solinger, historian and co-editor of "Fighting Mad: Resisting the End of Roe v. Wade"

Resources:

Slate: The Current Attack on Abortion Pills Will Fail. The Next One Will Be So Much Worse.

Ms. Magazine: A Major Anti-Abortion Group Is Launching a State-By-State Attack on Your Reproductive Rights

Ms. Magazine: The Dark Money Fight Against Abortion Access: A Year in Review

The New Republic: Who Exactly Is Behind the Supreme Court’s Big Mifepristone Case?

Guardian: Revealed: Christian legal non-profit funds US anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion organizations

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Savannah Harriman-Pote
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote