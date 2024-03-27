The anti-abortion groups & funders behind the case to ban mifepristone

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the far-right groups and funders behind the Supreme Court case challenging the FDA's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. The plaintiffs are a group of anti-abortion doctors who do not prescribe mifepristone.

Researcher Ansev Demirhan says the case is backed by many of the same players who were instrumental in overturning Roe. They include Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America's research arm, the Charlotte Lozier Institute, which produced misleading studies on the effects of medication abortion, and The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is classified as an "anti-LGBTQ hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center. They have financial ties to the Federalist Society's Leonard Leo and the oil mogul Charles Koch.

How are abortion advocates fighting back against far-right actors seeking to ban abortion and the abortion pill?

Guests:

Ansev Demirhan, senior researcher at True North Research

Krystale E. Littlejohn, co-editor of "Fighting Mad: Resisting the End of Roe v. Wade," and associate professor at the University of Oregon

Rickie Solinger, historian and co-editor of "Fighting Mad: Resisting the End of Roe v. Wade"

