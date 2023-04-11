SCOTUS will likely determine the future of medication abortion

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the recent decision by a Trump-appointed Texas judge to overturn the FDA's approval of mifepristone, one of the two medications used in almost 60 percent of abortions in the US. An hour after that decision came down, a Washington state judge barred the FDA from restricting access to the drug in 17 states where Democrats sued to expand access to the pills.

On Monday, the Justice Department appealed the Texas judge’s decision. The government has asked the 5th Circuit judges to keep the order on hold until the appeal is decided. This issue is expected to make its way to the Supreme Court.

Who is taking these pills? What does access look like across the country? And what are the ramifications of a potential ban?

Guests:

Jessica Mason Pieklo, senior vice president and executive editor of the Rewire News Group, author of The End of Roe v. Wade: Inside the Right’s Plan to Destroy Legal Abortion, and co-host of the podcast Boom! Lawyered

Becca Andrews, investigative journalist with Reckon News, and author of No Choice: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundamental American Right

Andrea Gallegos, executive administrator of the Alamo Women's Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Carbondale Illinois

Web Resources:

