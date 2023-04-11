© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

SCOTUS will likely determine the future of medication abortion

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published April 11, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT
46193283361_53b62a93e5_o.jpg
Robin Marty
/

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the recent decision by a Trump-appointed Texas judge to overturn the FDA's approval of mifepristone, one of the two medications used in almost 60 percent of abortions in the US. An hour after that decision came down, a Washington state judge barred the FDA from restricting access to the drug in 17 states where Democrats sued to expand access to the pills.

On Monday, the Justice Department appealed the Texas judge’s decision. The government has asked the 5th Circuit judges to keep the order on hold until the appeal is decided. This issue is expected to make its way to the Supreme Court.

Who is taking these pills? What does access look like across the country? And what are the ramifications of a potential ban?

Guests:

Jessica Mason Pieklosenior vice president and executive editor of the Rewire News Group, author of The End of Roe v. Wade: Inside the Right’s Plan to Destroy Legal Abortion, and co-host of the podcast Boom! Lawyered

Becca Andrewsinvestigative journalist with Reckon News, and author of No Choice: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundamental American Right

Andrea Gallegos, executive administrator of the Alamo Women's Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Carbondale Illinois

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Two Federal Judges Issued Opposing Rulings on Abortion Pills. Here’s What’s Going On.

The Guardian: ‘Unborn human’: the anti-abortion rhetoric of Texas judge’s ruling

The Washington Post: Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill ruling

Slate: The Lawless Ruling Against the Abortion Pill Has Already Prompted a Constitutional Crisis

CNN: This law from the 1870s could imperil abortion in blue states

Reckon: Texas federal judge halts mifepristone approval, throws future of medication abortion into chaos

Tags
Your Call medicationabortioncourtscotus
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll