Your Call

Ralph Nader discusses Gaza, Congress, his new book & turning 90

By Rose Aguilar,
Andrew Stelzer
Published March 19, 2024 at 9:51 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, longtime advocate Ralph Nader joins us for a wide ranging discussion about Gaza, Congress, the upcoming election, his new book, and turning 90.

Ralph Nader has spent the past the past 70 years advocating and fighting for the people. He hosts the weekly podcast, The Ralph Nader Radio Hour, and writes a regular column. Last February, he launched a newspaper called Capitol Hill Citizen, whose motto is: Democracy Dies in Broad Daylight. He wrote the lead article of the latest edition called, Collectively, Congress is a weapon of mass destruction.

His latest book, The Rebellious CEO, is about 12 leaders who he believes "performed extraordinarily well as business leaders and civic reformers, some well-known, some not.”

Guest:

Ralph Nader, longtime consumer advocate, host of The Ralph Nader Radio Hour, and author of The Rebellious CEO

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
