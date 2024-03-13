What will it take to change undemocratic systems in the US?
On this edition of Your Call, Harvard Professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt discuss their latest book, Tyranny of the Minority: Why American Democracy Reached the Breaking Point.
Tyranny of the Minority is a response to their 2018 bestseller How Democracies Die. When that book came out, readers asked, what can we do?
Levitsky and Ziblatt are calling for a number of reforms, including abolish the Electoral College and replace it with a national popular vote; pass a constitutional amendment establishing a right to vote for all citizens; make Election Day a Sunday or a national holiday; reform the Senate so that the number of senators elected per state is more proportional to the population of each state; eliminate partisan gerrymandering; abolish the Senate filibuster; and establish term limits for Supreme Court justices.
What will it take to implement these measures in a country with a Constitution that is extremely difficult to change?
Guests:
Steven Levitsky, Professor of Latin American Studies and Professor of Government at Harvard University, and co-author of How Democracies Die and Tyranny of the Minority
Daniel Ziblatt, Professor of Government at Harvard University and co-author of How Democracies Die and Tyranny of the Minority