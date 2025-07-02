© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
How Zohran Mamdani beat NYC's powerful Democratic machine

By Rose Aguilar
Published July 2, 2025 at 8:55 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out how Zohran Mamdani beat the Democratic Party's well funded political machine in New York City’s mayoral primary by a 12-point margin.

The 33-year-old Democratic Socialist ran on a platform to freeze the rent, provide free public transportation and childcare, and tax corporations and the one percent. Organizers will tell us how they did it. What does this victory mean for the future of the Democratic Party?

Guests:

Hannah Riddle, director of candidate services for the Progressive Change Campaign Committee

Grace Mausser, co-chair of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America

India Walton, senior advisor for the NY Working Families Party, senior strategic organizer with RootsAction, union nurse in Buffalo, New York, and winner of Buffalo's mayoral primary in 2021

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
