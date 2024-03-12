Robert Moses’ Kin's new dance performance takes on censorship

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a new performance by the acclaimed Bay Area choreographer and artistic director Robert Moses. New Legacies: One Act Dances offers a defiant response to the chilling effects of censorship.

The audience will see pieces by three choreographers, three composers, three writers, and 16 dancers, along with a new work by Robert Moses, who warns: "Libraries crumble and rise again, their contents reshaped to serve the whims of power. This obliteration of stories is the obliteration of lives."

You can see the performance this Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2pm, at the Presidio Theatre Performing Arts Center in San Francisco. There will be pre-show panels on Saturday at 6:30pm and Sunday at 1:15pm.

Guests:

Robert Moses, choreographer, writer, composer, and founder of Robert Moses’ Kin

Anne Galjour, playwright, actor and lecturer in the Creative Writing Department at San Francisco State University

Resources:

48 Hills: Robert Moses’ ‘New Legacies’ takes on the specter of censorship

San Francisco Chronicle: ‘It’s all related’: Robert Moses’ Kin takes on censorship

