The climate platforms and voting records of California politicians

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we'll discuss the climate platforms of California's Senate hopefuls Barbara Lee, Katie Porter, and Adam Schiff.

Then, we'll discuss the California Environmental Voters' scorecard, which grades state politicians and Governor Gavin Newsom on their environmental actions from the past year. It found that the average Democrat score is 84 percent; 38 percent of 94 Democrats take oil money. The average Republican score is eight percent; 100 percent of 26 Republicans take oil money.

As the state grapples with worsening wildfires, drought, and pollution, how are you casting your vote for the environment?

Guests:

Sammy Roth, climate columnist for the Los Angeles Times and author of the paper's Boiling Point newsletter

Mary Creasman, CEO of California Environmental Voters and California Environmental Voters Education Fund

Resources:

CalMatters: Here’s your guide to voting in the 2024 California election

Los Angeles Times: A climate voters’ guide to the California Senate election

The Mercury News: Why are oil and gas companies pumping money into a down-ballot East Bay race for State Senate?