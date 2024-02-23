The Lever investigates the Israel lobby's $90 million war chest

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a new investigation by the Lever called Inside The Israel Lobby’s New $90 Million War Chest.

Internal AIPAC information reviewed by The Lever provides a rare view inside a well-funded organization that has successfully pushed the US government towards unconditional support of Israel for decades. AIPAC is currently using its resources to lobby against a ceasefire that proponents say would alleviate suffering in Gaza.

AIPAC has received millions of dollars from a cross-section of the US elite, including sports teams owners, heads of private equity firms, and real estate titans.

Guest:

Amos Barshad, senior reporter for The Lever

Resources:

The Lever: Inside The Israel Lobby’s New $90 Million War Chest

The Guardian: Revealed: Congress backers of Gaza war received most from pro-Israel donors

