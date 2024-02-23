© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The Lever investigates the Israel lobby's $90 million war chest

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 23, 2024 at 9:37 AM PST
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Commitee Political Leadership Forum, Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2023
DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Commitee Political Leadership Forum, Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2023

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a new investigation by the Lever called Inside The Israel Lobby’s New $90 Million War Chest.

Internal AIPAC information reviewed by The Lever provides a rare view inside a well-funded organization that has successfully pushed the US government towards unconditional support of Israel for decades. AIPAC is currently using its resources to lobby against a ceasefire that proponents say would alleviate suffering in Gaza.

AIPAC has received millions of dollars from a cross-section of the US elite, including sports teams owners, heads of private equity firms, and real estate titans.

Guest:

Amos Barshad, senior reporter for The Lever

Resources:

The Lever: Inside The Israel Lobby’s New $90 Million War Chest

The Guardian: Revealed: Congress backers of Gaza war received most from pro-Israel donors

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar