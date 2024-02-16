© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

What the loss of local news & media layoffs mean for communities

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 16, 2024 at 9:25 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we continue our discussion about the wave of layoffs hitting journalism outlets.

Yesterday, The Intercept laid off 15 journalists. Half of the editorial team of the digital news outlet NowThis were also laid off, according to WGA East. In January, about 840 journalists lost their jobs, according to Quartz.

Guest:

Bill Shaner, independent journalist based in Worcester, Massachusetts, who runs the Substack newsletter, Worcester Sucks and I Love It, which covers city life and politics

Resources:

Columbia Journalism Review: Worcester Sucks & I Love It: Why communities need columnists (by a columnist)

NPR: Journalists turn to picket lines as the news business ails

The Guardian: ‘Breathtaking’ media layoffs continue with job cuts at Vox Media and Intercept

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar