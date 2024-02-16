What the loss of local news & media layoffs mean for communities

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we continue our discussion about the wave of layoffs hitting journalism outlets.

Yesterday, The Intercept laid off 15 journalists. Half of the editorial team of the digital news outlet NowThis were also laid off, according to WGA East. In January, about 840 journalists lost their jobs, according to Quartz.

Guest:

Bill Shaner, independent journalist based in Worcester, Massachusetts, who runs the Substack newsletter, Worcester Sucks and I Love It, which covers city life and politics

Resources:

Columbia Journalism Review: Worcester Sucks & I Love It: Why communities need columnists (by a columnist)

NPR: Journalists turn to picket lines as the news business ails

The Guardian: ‘Breathtaking’ media layoffs continue with job cuts at Vox Media and Intercept

