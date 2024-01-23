On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the state of the Bay Area and the national 'doom loop' narrative.

The San Francisco Chronicle ranked the Bay Area doom loop as one of the most important stories impacting Bay Area readers in 2023.

How should we discuss the problems facing the Bay Area, including inequality and the homeless crisis? What will it take to have thoughtful and fact based debates about real solutions?

Guests:

Tim Redmond, founder of 48 Hills and former executive editor of the San Francisco Bay Guardian

Alan Chazaro, food writer and reporter for KQED and author of This Is Not a Frank Ocean Cover Album, Piñata Theory, and Notes from the Eastern Span of the Bay Bridge.

Krissy Keefer, dancer, choreographer, and artistic director ofDance Brigade

Web Resources:

Dance Brigade: Jan 19 - 28: Dance Brigade Presents Match Girrl

KQED: What Keith Lee’s Sudden Exit From the Bay Area Says About Our Struggles

48Hills: Organized retail theft is not driving chain stores out of San Francisco

The New York Times Magazine: A Homeless Man Attacked Him. But Was There More to the Story?

Gothamist:‘Doom loop’ professor says things are actually looking up for New York City

San Francisco Chronicle: San Francisco’s next election is in March. These are the ballot measures

