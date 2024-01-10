More than 1,000 children in Gaza have lost one or both legs since 10/7

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a Save the Children report that found on average, more than 10 children per day have lost one or both of their legs in Gaza since the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Children make up 47 percent of Gaza's population, and they have been uniquely vulnerable during Israel's ongoing bombardments.

Save The Children UK’s Head of Conflict James Denselow told Al Jazeera that "when children lose limbs, it’s not the same as when adults lose limbs…Crucially, their bones continue to grow, so the amount of operations and surgical interventions that children who have lost arms and legs will… stay with them for many, many years."

Strained Gaza hospitals are struggling to treat injuries, and many children are undergoing procedures without anesthesia.

Guest:

Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children US

Web Resources:

