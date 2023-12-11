New COP28 draft text fails to include fossil fuel phase out

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we continue our coverage of the UN Climate Summit in Dubai.

As the summit comes to a close, activists are slamming the draft of the final text, which refers to 'emissions reductions' instead of a fossil fuel phase out. They say it must be rejected and improved.

"The COP28 draft text is unacceptable, and far below the ambition required to keep our islands afloat," said Joseph Sikulu, Pacific managing director of 350.org. "This week we felt that the goal of phasing out fossil fuels was within reach, but the lack of climate leadership shown by the presidency and the blatant watering down of commitments to a “wish list” is an insult to those of us that came here to fight for our survival. How do we go home and tell our people that this is what the world has to say about our futures?"

Wealthy nations most responsible for the climate emergency have pledged $700M to the loss and damage fund, which is less than 0.2 percent of what climate-vulnerable countries need to cope with the devastating impacts of the crisis.

Guests:

Christina Gerhardt, environmental journalist, Associate Professor at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley, and author of Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean

Bob Berwyn, climate science and international climate policy reporter for Inside Climate News

Jeremy Raguain, environmental campaigner from the Seychelles Islands in the Western Indian Ocean and former fellow at the Alliance of Small Island States

