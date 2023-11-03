Growing dissent among officials over Biden’s support for Israel
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the growing dissent among US officials over the Biden administration's unconditional support for Israel.
Nearly one month into Israel's US-backed military assault on the Gaza Strip, some State Department officials say their agency is being sidelined in a way that risks hurting American foreign policy, demoralizing valuable personnel, and worsening the humanitarian toll of the war.
According to HuffPost, frustrated State Department officials describe disillusionment and a sense of powerlessness as they watch the US pursue policies they believe will cause immense suffering in the near term and painful blowback in the future.
Guest:
Akbar Shahid Ahmed, HuffPost senior foreign affairs reporter, based in Washington, DC
