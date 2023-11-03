© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Growing dissent among officials over Biden’s support for Israel

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 3, 2023 at 9:04 AM PDT
Vice President Joe Biden visit to Israel March 2016 Meet with PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Stern Matty
/
U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv
Vice President Joe Biden visit to Israel March 2016

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the growing dissent among US officials over the Biden administration's unconditional support for Israel.

Nearly one month into Israel's US-backed military assault on the Gaza Strip, some State Department officials say their agency is being sidelined in a way that risks hurting American foreign policy, demoralizing valuable personnel, and worsening the humanitarian toll of the war.

According to HuffPost, frustrated State Department officials describe disillusionment and a sense of powerlessness as they watch the US pursue policies they believe will cause immense suffering in the near term and painful blowback in the future.

Guest:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, HuffPost senior foreign affairs reporter, based in Washington, DC

Web Resources:

HuffPost: Over 50 DNC Employees Sign Letter Urging Biden To Call For Israeli Cease-Fire In Gaza

HuffPost:Biden's Israel-Gaza Approach Sidelines State Department, And Officials Fear The Worst

Foreign Policy: The Storm of Dissent Brewing in the State Department

NBC: Swing-state Muslim Americans threaten to vote against Biden

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar