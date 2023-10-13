© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
How Leonard Leo built a machine that remade the American legal system

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a new ProPublica investigation about how Leonard Leo, a key architect of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority, build a powerful network that remade the American legal system — and what he plans to do next.

Leo advised Donald Trump on the nominations of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Before that, he helped pick or confirm the court’s three other conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, John Roberts and Samuel Alito.

According to ProPublica, having reshaped the courts, Leo now has grander ambitions. A member of the Roman Catholic Church, he intends to wage a broader cultural war against a "progressive Ku Klux Klan" and "vile and immoral current-day barbarians, secularists and bigots" who demonize people of faith and move society further from its "natural order."

Andy Krollinvestigative reporter for ProPublica and author of A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy

ProPublica: We Don’t Talk About Leonard: The Man Behind the Right’s Supreme Court

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
