Survivors of Maui's fires face an uncertain future

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the plight of thousands of people who were left homeless by the wildfires in Maui.

According to Grist, across Maui, community hubs have cropped up with dizzying speed in the days since wildfires swept through the island on August 8, killing at least 99 (with the death toll expected to rise), destroying more than 2,200 buildings, and displacing thousands. They are led by the community, and grounded in the deeply held Hawaiian values of caring for, and sharing with, one another. But they are also driven by a growing concern that the people still in their homes around Lahaina and displaced across Maui are not getting enough help from authorities.

Guest:

Gabriela Aoun Angueira, climate solutions reporter for Grist

Web Resources:

