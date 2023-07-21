© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Mass expulsions and violence against African migrants in Tunisia

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT
Sub-Saharan African migrants camp outside the headquarters of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Tunis on 2 March 2023. © Hasan Mrad/Shutterstock
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Sub-Saharan African migrants camp outside the headquarters of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Tunis on 2 March 2023. © Hasan Mrad/Shutterstock

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss the violent deportation of sub-Saharan Africa immigrants from Tunisia. Hundreds have been stranded in the desert, on the Libyan border, without food, water or shelter.

The Tunisian police, military, and national guard have committed serious abuses against Black African migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, according to Human Rights Watch. Documented abuses include beatings, use of excessive force, some cases of torture, arbitrary arrests and detention, collective expulsions, dangerous actions at sea, forced evictions, and theft of money and belongings.

Guest:

Amine Snoussi, independent journalist based in Tunisia

Web Resources:

The New Arab: In Sfax, Tunisia's anti-migrant racism reaches a boiling point

Human Rights Watch: Tunisia: No Safe Haven for Black African Migrants, Refugees

The New York Times: Europe Pushed Tunisia to Keep Migrants Away. The Result Is Harsh.

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
