Mass expulsions and violence against African migrants in Tunisia

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss the violent deportation of sub-Saharan Africa immigrants from Tunisia. Hundreds have been stranded in the desert, on the Libyan border, without food, water or shelter.

The Tunisian police, military, and national guard have committed serious abuses against Black African migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, according to Human Rights Watch. Documented abuses include beatings, use of excessive force, some cases of torture, arbitrary arrests and detention, collective expulsions, dangerous actions at sea, forced evictions, and theft of money and belongings.

Guest:

Amine Snoussi, independent journalist based in Tunisia

Web Resources:

The New Arab: In Sfax, Tunisia's anti-migrant racism reaches a boiling point

Human Rights Watch: Tunisia: No Safe Haven for Black African Migrants, Refugees

The New York Times: Europe Pushed Tunisia to Keep Migrants Away. The Result Is Harsh.

