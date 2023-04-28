The root causes of the ongoing violent conflict in Sudan
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the vicious power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
The escalation of violence has created a humanitarian crisis of immense proportion, turning the Khortum into a war zone, with millions of innocent civilians caught in the middle- Hundreds have died and tens of thousands of Sudanese are fleeing to neighboring countries to escape the violence. What is next for Sudan?
Guest:
Mat Nashed, journalist and analyst specializing in the Middle East and North Africa, with a focus on Sudan
Web Resources:
New Lines Magazine: In Sudan, a Deadly Reckoning for Rival Forces
Aljazeera: Sudanese left behind as foreign states evacuate citizens