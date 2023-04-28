© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The root causes of the ongoing violent conflict in Sudan

By Malihe Razazan
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT
Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (L) and Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (R)

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the vicious power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces

The escalation of violence has created a humanitarian crisis of immense proportion, turning the Khortum into a war zone, with millions of innocent civilians caught in the middle- Hundreds have died and tens of thousands of Sudanese are fleeing to neighboring countries to escape the violence. What is next for Sudan?

Guest:

Mat Nashed, journalist and analyst specializing in the Middle East and North Africa, with a focus on Sudan

Web Resources:

New Lines Magazine: In Sudan, a Deadly Reckoning for Rival Forces

Aljazeera: Sudanese left behind as foreign states evacuate citizens

