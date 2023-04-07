© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

A common way to fix pipes is making people sick, investigation finds

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published April 7, 2023 at 9:04 AM PDT
f97053be-54ad-4598-b608-802b212b7a73-USATSI_16473869.jpeg
Members of an Insituform CIPP installation crew prepare to feed a resin liner into an old sewer pipe in Shreveport, Louisiana. STAN CARPENTER/USA TODAY NETWORK

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss a USA Today investigation exposing why a popular and cost-effective method for repairing broken pipes that has been around since the 1970s is making people sick.

Cured-in-place pipe lining is an increasingly popular method of repairing old and damaged sewer and stormwater pipes without having to dig up streets, reroute traffic or haul away debris, but noxious fumes created during the process can escape the job site and sicken people in their homes, schools and businesses.

Inside the chemical plume released from cured-in-place pipe projects lurk compounds like styrene, benzene, methylene chloride and phenol, along with bits of uncured resin, partially cured plastic and hazardous air pollutants, according to scientific research funded by the US National Science Foundation and cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The industry has downplayed and government regulators have all but ignored the risk to public health, even as the list of exposures continues to grow, a USA Today investigation found.

Guest:

Emily Le Coz, award winning senior investigative reporter at USA Today

Web Resources:

USA Today: A common way of fixing pipes is making people sick. Here's how fumes can enter your home.

USA Today: A popular, but noxious, piping fix is sickening people. And it's throughout America's sewers.

Tags
Your Call Cured-in-place pipe liningoshaEPA
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
