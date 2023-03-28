© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Mississippi tornado kills 25 & destroys the town of Rolling Fork

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT
Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Mississippi's deadly tornado, which ripped through the Delta region and parts of Alabama on Friday.

At least 25 people have died in Mississippi and one person died in Alabama. More than 1,600 homes were damaged or destroyed.

The 2,000 person town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi was decimated. Homes were completely leveled, cars were crushed, and every building in the town has extensive damage. The aerial footage is devastating.

Officials say long term recovery will likely take years. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the US and in the majority-Black Delta region, many people work paycheck to paycheck in jobs tied to agriculture, according to the Los Angeles Times. Two counties hit hardest by the storms, Sharkey and Humphreys, have poverty rates of 35 percent and 33 percent.

Guest:

Ty Pinkins, US Senate candidate, attorney, and founder of The Pyramid Project from Rolling Fork, Mississippi, where he was raised

