Media Roundtable: Millions in France strike & protest plan to raise the retirement age

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the mass protests and strikes in France over the government's plan to raise the retirement age gradually from 62 to 64 by 2030. Recent public opinion polls show that over two-thirds of French people oppose President Macron's proposal.

The strikes have shut down schools, public transportation, and oil refineries. This has been one of the largest mobilizations since 1995, when public outrage forced President Jacques Chirac to abandon a similar plan to target the pension system.

Guest:

Cole Stangler, journalist covering politics and labor issues in France

Web Resources:

Cole Stangler: The Movement Against Pension Reform

The Guardian: Strike action over Macron’s pensions plan brings major disruption to France