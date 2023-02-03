© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Millions in France strike & protest plan to raise the retirement age

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 3, 2023 at 9:52 AM PST
Français : Manifestation contre la réforme Borne des retraites.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the mass protests and strikes in France over the government's plan to raise the retirement age gradually from 62 to 64 by 2030. Recent public opinion polls show that over two-thirds of French people oppose President Macron's proposal.

The strikes have shut down schools, public transportation, and oil refineries. This has been one of the largest mobilizations since 1995, when public outrage forced President Jacques Chirac to abandon a similar plan to target the pension system.

Guest:

Cole Stangler, journalist covering politics and labor issues in France

Web Resources:

Cole Stangler: The Movement Against Pension Reform

Patron: The Movement Against Pension Reform

The Guardian: Strike action over Macron’s pensions plan brings major disruption to France

BBC: French protests intensify against pension age rise

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
