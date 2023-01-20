© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: How storms impact communities of color & the unhoused population

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM PST
homelessness.jpg

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the impact of the recent heavy rainfall and flooding on poor communities and unhoused people in California.

The most recent disaster has placed a spotlight on the state's deep income and racial divide, and its failure to adequately shelter and support its unhoused population.

Guests:

Nuala Bishari, columnist and editorial writer at the San Francisco Chronicle

Mark Kreidler, national writer specializing in health and inequity

Web Resources:

Capital & Main, Mark Kreidler: Floods’ Worst Ravages Will Be Visited Upon California’s Poorest

San Francisco Chronicle, Nuala Bishari: An S.F. gallery owner sprayed a homeless woman? Be outraged, but don’t pretend to be shocked

The New York Times: As Storms Hammer California, Homeless Campers Try to Survive Outside

The New York Times: Los Angeles County’s Black Residents Are Most at Risk in Major Floods

Tags
Your Call SF homelessfloodingeconomic inequalityrent affordability
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
